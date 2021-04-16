Vaccination drive launched at railway workplace in Mysuru

With a surge in Covid-19 cases, South Western Railway, Mysuru division, has launched Covid-19 vaccination drive on Friday, to ensure immunisation of eligible employees. Interestingly, the vaccination is being administered at the workplace of the respective employee.

All employees above 45 years of age, eligible frontline workforce, under high risk group, are identified for vaccination.

Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Manjunath Kanamadi said, "All employees are registered online, before vaccine is administered and all safety protocols are being followed. Similar drives are being conducted in major workplaces and in stations like Shivamogga, Harihar, Arsikere and Sakleshpur."

Mysuru division was the first under SWR to start the immunisation programme for frontline staff. As on Friday, Mysuru division has administered 2,419 vaccine doses to eligible employees, including frontline staff, health workers, retired employees with comorbidities and their family members and, also to the general public.

Dr G S Ramachandra, Chief Medical Superintendent, Railway Hospital, Mysuru, under the guidance of Rahul Agarwal, Divisional Railway Manager, Mysuru, monitored the immunisation programme.