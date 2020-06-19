Vatal Nagaraj detained near Hirebagewadi, Karnataka

Kannada Chaluvali Vatal Paksha leader Vatal Nagaraj, who was on his way to protest before the Suvarna Vidhan Sabha demanding cancellation of SSLC and other degree examinations, was detained by the City Police near Hirebagewadi on the national highway on Friday.

Vatal Nagaraj was not allowed to stage the protest because of lockdown restrictions. His demand was to promote students appearing for SSLC and degree examinations.

"Students had appeared for the second PU examination with fear. Now nine lakh students have to appear for SSLC and we are unaware of the preparations made," he said.

He also added that the government should keep a deposit of Rs 50 lakh for each student appearing for SSLC examination and Rs 25 lakh for each teacher.

Vatal Nagaraj announced that he will stage a protest before Suresh Kumar's residence in Bengaluru on June 23 and before Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board office on Saturday.