Senior Sahitya KB Siddhaiah passed away at Manipal Hospital in Bengaluru on Friday morning.

His car crashed while heading to his farm near Suganahalli-Kenkere, Hobli recently. The driver of the car died on the spot. Siddhaiah suffered a severe hemorrhage and infected his lungs.

KB Siddaiah is survived by his wife, two daughters and a son.

Siddaramaiah was a friend of opposition leader Siddaramaiah. Siddaramaiah recently had visited the hospital and inquired about health.