VHP seeks survey of Mangaluru mosque by court commissioner

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad on Tuesday moved an application in the local court seeking appointment of a court commissioner for survey of Assayed Abdullahil Madani mosque at Malali.
The advocate for the VHP argued that the structures discovered during the demolition of the masjid, resembled a temple.
Meanwhile, the mosque management also filed an application seeking the court to dismiss the claim of the VHP. The advocate for the mosque argued that the Juma Masjid had a history of hundreds of years and the land is a wakf property. A gazette notification in this regard was submitted to the court.
