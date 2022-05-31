M'luru mosque: VHP seeks survey by court commissioner

VHP seeks survey of Mangaluru mosque by court commissioner

Meanwhile, the mosque management also filed an application seeking the court to dismiss the claim of the VHP

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • May 31 2022, 23:00 ist
  • updated: May 31 2022, 23:13 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad on Tuesday moved an application in the local court seeking appointment of a court commissioner for survey of Assayed Abdullahil Madani mosque at Malali.

The advocate for the VHP argued that the structures discovered during the demolition of the masjid, resembled a temple.

Meanwhile, the mosque management also filed an application seeking the court to dismiss the claim of the VHP. The advocate for the mosque argued that the Juma Masjid had a history of hundreds of years and the land is a wakf property. A gazette notification in this regard was submitted to the court.

 

