Wanted to highlight internet ban in J&K, says girl

The girl who displayed “Free Kashmir” placard during a protest on the campus of the University of Mysore, has clarified that she had no intention of promoting hatred, but only wanted to highlight the ban on internet in Kashmir.

She visited the Jayalakshmipuram police station with her father to give her explanation. Earlier in the day, the girl released a video clipping in which she is seen claiming that she would cooperate with the police for investigation.

“I don’t belong to any organisation. I am ready to cooperate with the police in investigation. I am sorry for creating confusion,” she said. The police had registered suo motu case in connection with the incident.