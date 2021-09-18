Restrictions at Dharmasthala, Kukke temples withdrawn

Weekend restrictions at Dharmasthala, Kukke Subrahmanya temples withdrawn

All the devotees who take part in various sevas should produce RT-PCR negative certificates not older than 72 hours

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Sep 18 2021, 22:32 ist
  • updated: Sep 18 2021, 22:50 ist
Kukke Subrahmanya temple. Credit: DH file photo

With the decline in Covid-19 positivity rate, the DK district administration has withdrawn weekend restrictions at Sri Kshetra Dharmasthala and Kukke Subrahmanya Temples.

Deputy commissioner Dr Rajendra K V said that the temple managements should ensure that Covid-appropriate behaviour is strictly adhered to in both the temples.

All the staff including priests in the temples should produce RT-PCR negative certificates once in 15 days. All the devotees who take part in various sevas should produce RT-PCR negative certificates not older than 72 hours regardless of their vaccination credentials.

Awareness boards should be placed at various locations in the temples on the measures to be taken to check the spread of Covid-19. If the devotees arriving in the temples had not been vaccinated, awareness should be created on the need for vaccination. Both the temples should make arrangements for their vaccination by coordinating with the taluk administration.

A vaccination centre should be set up. There should be daily restrictions on the number of main sevas like Ashlesha bali, sarpa samskara, Panchamritha mahabhisheka and Nagaprathishte, to check large gatherings in the temples, added the DC.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Kukke Subrahmanya
temple
Karnataka
Sri Kshetra Dharmasthala

Related videos

What's Brewing

Iceland volcanic eruption the longest in half a century

Iceland volcanic eruption the longest in half a century

Man books Air India business class cabin for pet dog

Man books Air India business class cabin for pet dog

US firefighters optimistic over world's biggest tree

US firefighters optimistic over world's biggest tree

When Vishnuvardhan, Mammootty teamed up for a movie

When Vishnuvardhan, Mammootty teamed up for a movie

Four reasons behind The Batman's immense popularity

Four reasons behind The Batman's immense popularity

 