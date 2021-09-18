Weekend restrictions at Dharmasthala, Kukke Subrahmanya temples withdrawn

With the decline in Covid-19 positivity rate, the DK district administration has withdrawn weekend restrictions at Sri Kshetra Dharmasthala and Kukke Subrahmanya Temples.

Deputy commissioner Dr Rajendra K V said that the temple managements should ensure that Covid-appropriate behaviour is strictly adhered to in both the temples.

All the staff including priests in the temples should produce RT-PCR negative certificates once in 15 days. All the devotees who take part in various sevas should produce RT-PCR negative certificates not older than 72 hours regardless of their vaccination credentials.

Awareness boards should be placed at various locations in the temples on the measures to be taken to check the spread of Covid-19. If the devotees arriving in the temples had not been vaccinated, awareness should be created on the need for vaccination. Both the temples should make arrangements for their vaccination by coordinating with the taluk administration.

A vaccination centre should be set up. There should be daily restrictions on the number of main sevas like Ashlesha bali, sarpa samskara, Panchamritha mahabhisheka and Nagaprathishte, to check large gatherings in the temples, added the DC.