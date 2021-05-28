Zero Covid-19 cases in 343 Mysuru district villages

When Mysuru district has been reporting more than 2,000 cases every day and the total positive cases is nearing 1.4 lakh mark, 343 villages in the district have not reported a single case, according to the details provided by the district administration.

This might be an evidence for the increasing awareness among the people in rural areas. As per the data available, D B Kuppe in H D Kote taluk is the only Gram Panchayat that has reported zero cases. The panchayat has a population of around 7,000.

There are 1,560 villages in the district, out of which 343 villages have not reported a single Covid case and are notified as green zones. Around 160 villages have cases above 20.

H D Kote taluk is safer topping the list in highest number of green zones, with 119 villages not reporting any Covid cases. There are 26 Gram Panchayats in the taluk and D B Kuppe Gram Panchayat has zero cases. There are 212 villages and out of this, 119 are Covid-free, according to sources.

In all, there are 266 gram panchayats in Mysuru district, including 37 in Mysuru taluk, 34 in Periyapatna, 45 in Nanjangud, 36 in T Narasipura, 41 in Hunsur, 34 in K R Nagar and 13 in Saragur taluk. Out of these, H D Kote and Hunsur have a large number of tribals. Most of the hamlets have banned people from entering, thus, preventing the virus spread.

There are 1,560 villages in the district and 343 villages have reported zero Covid cases. Out of 196 villages in Mysuru, 17 villages are said to be Covid-free. Similarly, out of 219 villages in Periyapatna, 35 have zero cases; 44 villages in Nanjangud have zero cases out of 202; T Narasipura has 171 villages and only 7 with zero cases, Hunsur has 275 villages and 64 are Covid-free; there are 117 villages in K R Nagar and 22 are Covid-free, 108 villages in Saragur and 35 are Covid-free.

According to an officer, most of the Covid cases during the second wave was reported from rural areas. The Health Department personnel and other authorities took swift action to combat the spread among the rural people, conducting several awareness programmes on following Covid norms.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri has been aiming to make Mysuru Covid-free by July 1, as a mark of respect to the doctors, and corona warriors serving round-the-clock to combat the virus spread.

Mysuru has a highest positivity rate of 41.32%, making the district administration to tighten the Covid norms announcing total lockdown from May 29 to June 7.