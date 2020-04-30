Karnataka: Don't hike fees, schools told

Karnataka: Don't hike fees, schools told

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 30 2020, 00:39 ist
  • updated: May 01 2020, 22:03 ist
However, the department stated that if any schools wish to decrease the fee, they are free to do so. (Credit: DH Photo)

Private schools in the state have been barred from increasing the tuition fee for the 2020-21 academic year.

The state department of public instruction has ordered schools not to hike fees considering the financial crisis several parents are facing due to the Covid-19 pandemic and nationwide lockdown.

There is a provision for private schools to hike tuition fees by up to 15% every year according to the 2013 guidelines issued by the department. However, these particular guidelines will not apply for the 2020-21 academic year as far as the fee hike is concerned.

However, the department stated that if any schools wish to decrease the fee, they are free to do so.

According to officials from the department, the order has been issued following complaints from parents that some Bengaluru-based schools were increasing the fee.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Coronavirus lockdown
school fee
Karnataka

What's Brewing

RBI Governor to hold meeting with bank chiefs

RBI Governor to hold meeting with bank chiefs

Reliance Jio to bring Zoom-alternative JioMeet app soon

Reliance Jio to bring Zoom-alternative JioMeet app soon

COVID-19: PPE use may cause serious skin injuries

COVID-19: PPE use may cause serious skin injuries

Japan hotels get robot greeters for COVID-19 patients

Japan hotels get robot greeters for COVID-19 patients

 