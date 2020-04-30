Karnataka: Don't hike fees, schools told

Private schools in the state have been barred from increasing the tuition fee for the 2020-21 academic year.

The state department of public instruction has ordered schools not to hike fees considering the financial crisis several parents are facing due to the Covid-19 pandemic and nationwide lockdown.

There is a provision for private schools to hike tuition fees by up to 15% every year according to the 2013 guidelines issued by the department. However, these particular guidelines will not apply for the 2020-21 academic year as far as the fee hike is concerned.

However, the department stated that if any schools wish to decrease the fee, they are free to do so.

According to officials from the department, the order has been issued following complaints from parents that some Bengaluru-based schools were increasing the fee.