Karnataka GI products to be available at airports, bus stands: Govt

Karnataka is working on a plan to showcase the state’s products that have Geographical Indications (GI) tag at airports, railway stations and bus stands, Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar told the Legislative Assembly on Friday.

As many as 42 products from Karnataka have GI tags, including the famous Mysuru silk, Mysuru agarbathi, Channapatna toys, Coorg orange, Navalgund durries, Molakalmuru sarees, Dharwad pedha among others.

“We are talking to the Airports Authority of India (AAI) to see if we can get space in the Devanahalli airport (Kempegowda International Airport) where we can exhibit these products. By doing this, these products will be exposed to international travellers,” Shettar said during question hour.

“Later on, we will do the same with other airports, railway stations and bus stands,” he added.

All over India, there are 370 products that have the GI tag. “Of them, 42 are in Karnataka, which I think is the highest,” Shettar said.

He was responding to a question by Congress’ Hubli-Dharwad (West) legislator Abbayya Prasad, who demanded better marketing for these products. In his reply, Shettar said that marketing support was being provided for e-commerce through Amazon and Flipkart.

The state-run Visvesvaraya Trade Promotion Centre has taken up ‘diagnostic studies’ with an aim “to draw up a SWOT analysis of the GI products and draw up a roadmap for appropriate interventions by the government for its facilitation,” Shettar said.

The diagnostic study for Udupi saree is being done by nonprofit Kadike Trust, Bidriware products and Mysuru rosewood inlay by MS Ramaiah College of Law, Ganjifa cards of Mysuru and Mysuru traditional paintings by Srishti Institute of Design, Udupi mattugulla brinjal and Udupi mallige by Manipal Institute of Technology.

To another question by Congress’ HD Kote legislator Anil Chikmadu, who pointed out that the lack of industry presence was forcing people to head to other states, Shettar said the government will hold a roadshow in Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

“When I visited Mysuru and Chamarajanagar district, I was told that industrialists in the neighbouring states are interested to come to Karnataka, especially the border districts. So, I’ve decided to hold roadshows in Tamil Nadu and Kerala to attract industries,” he said.