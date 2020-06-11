Karnataka HC directs govt to submit report on burning of 90 huts

The Karnataka High Court expressed concern over the burning of over 90 sheds of migrant workers at a slum near Kacharakanahalli and asked the government to explain why no action has been taken against the perpetrators.

The court said the burning of the sheds was unfortunate and directed the government to give reasons for not initiating action against those responsible for the incident.

A division bench led by Chief Justice Abhay S Oka was hearing a suo motu public interest litigation taken up based on a letter written by advocate Vaishali Hegde.

"It is unfortunate that huts were burnt by taking advantage of the restrictions of lockdown. The government needs to take this matter seriously. Why no action has been initiated against the perpetrators even as more than 90 huts were burnt," the bench asked.

The court directed the government to submit a report by June 24, explaining the reason for inaction. It also told the court to submit a report prepared by the Fire and Emergency Department.

In addition, the court asked the government to clarify whether the land on which the huts stood was part of the lake and directed that the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) should be made a respondent in the case.