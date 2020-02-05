Karnataka High Court reins in illegal pet traders and dog breeders

Regulating the trading of pet animals, the Karnataka High Court on Wednesday ruled that all pet shops and commercial dog breeders must compulsorily register with the State Animal Welfare Board.

A divisional bench of the Karnataka High Court comprising Chief Justice Abhay S Oka, while hearing a public interest litigation filed by the Compassion Unlimited Plus Action (CUPA), set a deadline of three months for the pet animal traders and dog breeders to register with the board.

Failing to register with the board, strict action will be initiated against such traders. The bench opined that the dog breeders must mandatorily obtain permission and license for breeding and sale of dog breeds. Besides registering with the State Animal Welfare Board, the agencies must also obtain necessary permission from the local civic bodies such as Coroporation or Municipality.