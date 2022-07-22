Karnataka High Court stays BAI move against Karnataka Badminton Association

The Karnataka High Court has stayed the Badminton Association of India's (BAI) decision to disaffiliate the Karnataka Badminton Association (KBA).

The BAI had sent a letter to KBA on July 13 disaffiliating it citing KBA’s non-compliance towards amending its Constitution and bringing it in line with BAI bylaws.

The KBA's petition challenging it was heard by Justice S G Pandit.

The counsel for KBA submitted that the "letter issued disaffiliating the petitioner herein is in violation of principles of natural justice and that no notice is issued.

"The Government advocate for respondents Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports, Government of Karnataka, informed the court that "the Karnataka Badminton Association has not amended the Byelaws, in tune with the National Sports Development Code of India, 2011."

The HC said that "On perusal of the impugned letter it would not indicate or disclose issuance of any notice before disaffiliating the Karnataka Badminton Association.

The matter requires consideration." Therefore it stayed the said letter and granted two weeks time to the respondents to file a statement of objections. Emergent notice was issued to the Government of India, Government of Karnataka, BAI and Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports, Karnataka.