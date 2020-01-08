Amit Shah to drum up support for CAA in Karnataka

The BJPs' aggressive awareness campaign on the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Karnataka will witness the participation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. He is scheduled to address a massive rally at Nehru Stadium, Hubballi on January 18.

This is among the several rallies planned to drum up support for the Act, against which protests are being held in many parts of the country.

Addressing a press meet, Mahesh Tenginkai, general secretary of the State BJP unit said that apart from Shah, union ministers Pralhad Joshi and Anurag Thakur will also participate in rallies scheduled in Karnataka. While Joshi will address rallies at Kalaburagi and Yadgir on January 11, and Raichur on January 12, Thakur will address rallies at Belagavi and Chikkodi.

Full-day campaigns

On Jan 11 and 12, all BJP leaders - from State level to local units - will take part in full-day awareness campaigns. During the course of the campaign, BJP has plans to reach 30 lakh houses. For the purpose, they will visit 50 houses in each of the 58,000 odd booths in Karnataka.

BJP will also organise Bharat Mata Poojan, bike and torchlight rallies at taluk levels to debunk the rumours spread against the humanitarian CAA, said N Ravikumar, BJP general secretary.