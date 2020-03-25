Anand Mamani is new Dy Speaker

Three-time BJP legislator Anand Mamani was unanimously elected as the deputy speaker of the Legislative Assembly on Tuesday.

Mamani, who represents the Saundatti Yellamma constituency, is the son of late Chandrashekhar Mallikarjun Mamani who also served as deputy speaker in the mid-1990s.

Mamani, who joined the BJP in 2008, is the 24th deputy speaker of the Assembly.

The BJP fielded Mamani for the post that fell vacant following the resignation of M Krishna Reddy of the JD(S), who quit ahead of a no-confidence motion that was slated to be moved against him. Senior BJP MLA Araga Jnanendra was also in the race to become the deputy speaker.