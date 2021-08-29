B S Yediyurappa to tour Karnataka to achieve Mission 140

Former chief minister B S Yediyurappa said that he would tour the state after the Ganesha festival with State BJP President Nalin Kumar Kateel and other leaders to achieve Mission 140 in the next assembly polls.

He was speaking at taluk-level BJP workers meeting in Shikaripur, his home turf, on Sunday. Referring to media reports, he said some newspapers reported that he alone would tour the state after the Ganesha festival. Denying reports, he said that he would tour the state with other leaders too. His tour is aimed at bringing BJP back to power in Karnataka in 2023 on its own without depending on others. The respective district in-charge ministers and legislators would also join him on his state-wide tour. He exuded confidence that BJP would win around 130 to 140 seats in the next assembly polls and the party would come back to power in Karnataka. "You (workers) already know how BJP suffered set back by relying on others to come back to power."

He made it clear that there was no political pressure on him to step down from the top post. He voluntarily quit the top post to pave the way for another leader to head the government. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is giving importance to development, Yediyurappa said and asked the people of the state to extend co-operation to Bommai as they did for him.

