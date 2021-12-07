Belagavi legislature session is very much on, says CM Bommai

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday dismissed rumours that the legislature session scheduled here from December 13 would be postponed.

"We will follow all Covid-19 guidelines and will go ahead with the session," the CM told reporters here.

"The district administration has made all necessary arrangements for the smooth conduct of the session," he added.

The losses caused due to the recent rains and floods would come up for discussion during the session, Bommai said.

"Measures taken by the government to help those affected by nature's fury would also be discussed," he said.

The CM said, earlier it used to take three to four months for the compensation amount to be disbursed after the survey of losses due to rains.

"We have changed the norms and compensation is now released within 24 hours after survey reports are submitted. Till now, total compensation of Rs 422 crore has been released and Rs 50 crore to Rs 80 crore is given away per day," Bommai said.

