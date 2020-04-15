BJP govt neglecting Cong MLAs in Karnataka, says DK Shivakumar

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president DK Shivakumar on Wednesday alleged discrimination saying BJP-ruled constituencies were getting more help from the government in tackling the coronavirus crisis.

“Our Bengaluru MLAs - Sowmya Reddy (Jayanagar), Ramalinga Reddy (BTM Layout), Byrathi Suresh (Hebbal), Krishna Byre Gowda (Byatarayanapura) and others have complained in writing that their constituencies are getting little or no help at all from the government and that only the ruling party MLAs are getting attention,” Shivakumar told reporters.

Congress MLAs have claimed that their constituencies had been shortchanged in the supply of ration and other relief measures.

“We’re also getting complaints from farmers that they have not received any help,” Shivakumar said. The Congress’ task force is looking into all this, he said. “Kannadigas stuck in other states near the borders are citing the example of how Gujarat arranged for transportation for stranded Gujaratis,” he added.

Shivakumar also said that there was a need to look into whether or not Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) kits had reached doctors fighting the COVID-19 on the ground.

“Another thing is that the state and Centre seem to have failed on the testing front. In the coming days, a Congress delegation will meet Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa to appraise him on all these issues,” Shivakumar said.