BJP did nothing to implement Mekedatu project, says DKS

BJP has done nothing to implement Mekedatu project, says DKS

Along the march route, the party workers had arranged for the supply of drinking water and sugarcane juice

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Mar 01 2022, 22:58 ist
  • updated: Mar 02 2022, 00:26 ist
CLP Leader and Former CM Siddaramaiah, KPCC President DK Shivakumar and other congress leaders during 3rd day of the 2.0 padayatra from Mekedatu to Bengaluru to demand the implementation of Mekedatu project, in Bengaluru. Credit: IANS Photo

The ‘Namma Neeru, Namma Hakku’ foot march of Congress resumed at Kengeri and ended at Jayadeva Junction in the city covering a distance of about 16 km. 

According to KPCC president D K Shivakumar, several apartment associations, factory owners and industrialists have supported the foot march being taken out demanding the Mekedatu project. 

On Monday, several seers including Chitradurga’s Murugha Mutt pontiff Shivamurthy Murugha Sharana, extended support to the Mekedatu march. 

Sandalwood actor Duniya Vijay joined the march earlier in the day.

Also read: Congress' Mekedatu march enters Bengaluru, Shivakumar apologises for traffic jams till Friday

Addressing the public in the Vijayanagar assembly segment, Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah attacked the BJP for dragging its feet in implementing the Mekedatu project.

“When we were in power, the DPR was prepared. When the Congress-JD(S) coalition was in power, the then water resources minister D K Shivakumar submitted a revised DPR. The BJP, for the last 1.5 years, has done nothing,” he charged. 

Along the march route, the party workers had arranged for the supply of drinking water and sugarcane juice. 

‘DKS next CM’

Congress leader Yusuf Sharif aka KGF Babu was seen raising slogans in favour of Shivakumar, saying he will be the next chief minister. Babu was the Congress’ candidate for the Bangalore Urban local authorities’ MLC election late last year. Shivakumar had helped him get the ticket. 

Check out latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

D K Shivakumar
Karnataka
Congress
BJP
Indian Politics
Mekedatu padayatra

Related videos

What's Brewing

In Pics | Countries with most nuclear weapons

In Pics | Countries with most nuclear weapons

Ukraine war could affect Nobel Peace prize nominations

Ukraine war could affect Nobel Peace prize nominations

India’s Silicon Valley B'luru is minting millionaires

India’s Silicon Valley B'luru is minting millionaires

A hotter planet means a hungrier planet, IPCC warns

A hotter planet means a hungrier planet, IPCC warns

Chhattisgarh govt to buy cow urine from farmers

Chhattisgarh govt to buy cow urine from farmers

Great escape to the west: 19 hours of hope

Great escape to the west: 19 hours of hope

Why Putin’s claim to rid Ukraine of Nazis is absurd

Why Putin’s claim to rid Ukraine of Nazis is absurd

 