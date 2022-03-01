BJP has done nothing to implement Mekedatu project, says DKS

The ‘Namma Neeru, Namma Hakku’ foot march of Congress resumed at Kengeri and ended at Jayadeva Junction in the city covering a distance of about 16 km.

According to KPCC president D K Shivakumar, several apartment associations, factory owners and industrialists have supported the foot march being taken out demanding the Mekedatu project.

On Monday, several seers including Chitradurga’s Murugha Mutt pontiff Shivamurthy Murugha Sharana, extended support to the Mekedatu march.

Sandalwood actor Duniya Vijay joined the march earlier in the day.

Addressing the public in the Vijayanagar assembly segment, Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah attacked the BJP for dragging its feet in implementing the Mekedatu project.

“When we were in power, the DPR was prepared. When the Congress-JD(S) coalition was in power, the then water resources minister D K Shivakumar submitted a revised DPR. The BJP, for the last 1.5 years, has done nothing,” he charged.

Along the march route, the party workers had arranged for the supply of drinking water and sugarcane juice.

‘DKS next CM’

Congress leader Yusuf Sharif aka KGF Babu was seen raising slogans in favour of Shivakumar, saying he will be the next chief minister. Babu was the Congress’ candidate for the Bangalore Urban local authorities’ MLC election late last year. Shivakumar had helped him get the ticket.

