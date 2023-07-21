K'taka Oppn boycotts House session over MLAs suspension

BJP, JD(S) boycott Karnataka Assembly proceedings in protest against suspension of 10 MLAs

Today is the last day of the legislature session that began on July 3.

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 21 2023, 13:33 ist
  • updated: Jul 21 2023, 13:33 ist
BJP MLAs stage a protest near the statue of Mahatma Gandhi against the suspension of 10 party MLAs, at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru, Thursday, July 20, 2023. Credit: PTI File Photo

The opposition BJP and the JD(S) boycotted proceedings of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly for the second day on Friday, after the Speaker suspended 10 BJP members for the remainder of the session, for their "indecent and disrespectful" conduct in the House.

Today is the last day of the legislature session that began on July 3. BJP legislators staged a sit-in demonstration in front of the Gandhi statue at Vidhana Soudha and raised slogans against the government and the Speaker U T Khader. A joint delegation of both BJP and JD(S) had on Thursday petitioned Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot regarding the "functioning" of the Congress government in the state, its "suppressive and dictatorial" nature, and also the conduct of the Speaker.

Also read | Karnataka moves to bring Kurubas under ST category

The Speaker too had met the Governor along with Deputy Speaker Rudrappa Lamani and submitted to him a report regarding the proceedings in the Assembly on Wednesday. The Assembly on Wednesday witnessed chaotic and unruly scenes as angry BJP legislators tore copies of bills and the agenda and threw them at Lamani, who was presiding, following which the Speaker Khader suspended 10 of them for the remainder of the session.

The 10 BJP legislators who have been suspended for the remainder of the session for their "indecent and disrespectful conduct" in the House are -- C N Ashwath Narayan, V Sunil Kumar, R Ashoka, Araga Jnanendra (all former ministers), D Vedavyasa Kamath, Yashpal Suvarna, Dheeraj Muniraj, A Umanath Kotian, Arvind Bellad and Y Bharath Shetty.

They were suspended after the House adopted a motion to this effect on Wednesday. In turn, MLAS of the opposition BJP and JD(S) gave notice of no-confidence against the Speaker to the Assembly Secretary.

The turn of events had unfolded as opposition BJP and JD(S) members protested from the well of the House, accusing the Congress government of deputing 30 IAS officers to "serve" its alliance leaders, who had met in the city on Monday and Tuesday in the city, to strategise for the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

BJP
JD(S)
Indian Politics
India News
Karnataka
Karnataka News
Congress

Related videos

What's Brewing

Barbenheimer clash: Other movies that came on same day

Barbenheimer clash: Other movies that came on same day

Daughter returns from Dubai carrying 10 kg tomatoes

Daughter returns from Dubai carrying 10 kg tomatoes

Prabhas, Deepika's 'Project K' titled 'Kalki 2898 AD'

Prabhas, Deepika's 'Project K' titled 'Kalki 2898 AD'

Mount Kailash to become accessible from India soon

Mount Kailash to become accessible from India soon

B’luru dresses up for ‘Barbenheimer’ weekend

B’luru dresses up for ‘Barbenheimer’ weekend

Dating trends: Speedy, conscious, blindfolded...

Dating trends: Speedy, conscious, blindfolded...

New Kerala fish species attracts DiCaprio’s attention

New Kerala fish species attracts DiCaprio’s attention

Big tech algorithms killing kids’ sense of discovery

Big tech algorithms killing kids’ sense of discovery

 