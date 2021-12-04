BJP-JD(S) to forge alliance for Karnataka Legislative Council polls

The BJP and JD(S) have come to an understanding for the forthcoming Legislative Council polls in Karnataka after JD(S) national president H D Deve Gowda had a back-to-back meetings with BJP top leadership for the past few days here, sources in the BJP said.

As per the understanding, the BJP voters will vote for JD(S) candidates in Kolar-Chikkaballapur, Mysuru (2 seats), Bengaluru Rural, Mandya, Hassan and Tumakuru constituencies while JD (S) voters will vote for the BJP candidates in other segments.

“Though the BJP has fielded candidates in all seats, including Southern Karnataka region, the party will direct its voters to vote in favour of JD(S) candidates,” the BJP sources told DH.

Gowda, who met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on November 30 in the national capital, also spoke to BJP national president J P Nadda over the phone two days ago expressing his desire for an alliance with the party. Nadda discussed the issue with Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi and BJP national general secretary B L Santosh, sources said.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who was in Delhi two days ago, also deliberated the issue with Joshi and Santosh. Bommai also favoured the pact with JD(S) to get a majority in the 75-member Upper House of the state legislature. At the state level, senior BJP leader B S Yediyurappa and JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy held initial talks for the alliance, the

sources said.

Gowda, who strongly pitched for an alliance with BJP, also explained to the BJP top leadership that if JD(S) and BJP form an alliance, both parties can limit the Congress victory to 5 to 6 out of 25 seats. In case of triangle contests, Congress would walk away with a victory of more than 10 seats, Gowda is learnt to have told BJP, the sources said.

The election to 25 MLC seats will be held on December 10 and the results will be declared on December 14.

Gowda, who is nursing a political grudge against Congress leader and former chief minister Siddaramaiah, wanted to put a break to Congress in the state by ensuring the defeat of its maximum number of candidates, the sources said.

Meanwhile, Gowda, speaking to reporters in Tumakuru, said Kumaraswamy would make an announcement about their election strategy on Sunday.

