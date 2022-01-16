BJP MLAs Ramachandra, Benake make mockery of Karnataka weekend curfew

Making a mockery of Covid-19 rules, BJP MLA from Jagalur S V Ramachandra celebrated his birthday along with his supporters here on Sunday.

The legislator’s followers, party leaders, cops and officials turned up in good numbers at his KB Layout house to greet him. A shamiyana was erected in front of the house and food arrangements were made for the guests. This is despite the fact that the state government had imposed a weekend curfew to curb the spread of the virus. Social distancing was not maintained and many were found not wearing masks at the venue.

According to Davangere Palike Commissioner Vishwanath Mudajji, the ruling party MLA had not taken any permission from the corporation for the birthday celebrations. “No one has given any permission to hold the birthday celebrations. I have no information whatsoever on the event, Mudajji told DH.

"Are Covid guidelines meant only for common man and opposition parties? Do they not apply to the ruling party members? Last week Honnali MLA Renukacharya flouted Covid rules by participating in Hori Habba (bull taming event). This week Jagalur legislator has violated the rule," charged Davangere district Congress office-bearer Harish Basapur.

Benake breaches guidelines

Yet another ruling party MLA has violated the weekend curfew. Belgaum Uttar (North) MLA Anil Benake, along with his followers and elected representatives, took part in a programme to mark the anniversary of the anointment of Sambhaji Maharaj in Belagavi on Sunday while the weekend curfew was in force.

Palike member Jayatheerth Savadatti, party leaders Sunil Jadhav, Nishant Kude, Srinath Pawar, Omkar Mohite, Sourabh Baamane and others were present.

However, no case has been registered for violation of Covid guidelines.

Efforts to reach the legislator to elicit his response on the violation did not yield the desired results as Benake did not answer phone calls.

DCP Ravindra Gadag told DH, “We will look into the issue and an appropriate action will be taken.”