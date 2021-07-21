BJP top brass to take a call on change of Karnataka CM: Poojary

Muzrai Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary stated that BJP high command would take a call on change of chief minister Karnataka. His focus is only on development.

Speaking to media persons, here on Wednesday, he said state BJP President Nalin Kumar Kateel and BJP President J P Nadda would take suitable steps in this regard.

Read | Next Karnataka CM: BJP central leadership to spring a surprise?

Hailing the chief minister, he said Yediyurappa built the BJP in Karnataka and he knows the pulse of people. But he has no idea about the change of guard in Karnataka.

When questioned on Congress leaders' demand for continuation of B S Yediyurappa as chief minister, he said their statements can never become guidelines for BJP.

On religious leaders' open support to the chief minister, he said each citizen has a right to do it in a democratic set up. But the party leadership would take a call on it.