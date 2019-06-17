‘BJP will raise Jindal land issue in Parliament’

BJP state president B S Yeddyurappa on Monday said that his party would stage a protest in Parliament against the state government's move to execute lease-cum-sale of 3,667 acres to JSW Steel.

Speaking to reporters, the BJP president said, "The state government is yet to take a clear stand on alienating the land, and will not take a concrete decision."

"The chief minister has taken our overnight dharna lightly. He has called us for talks after the elected representatives of our party launched the protest. I had announced our protest a week before. Now, he (HDK) is making allegations that Yeddyurappa is politicising the issue so on, so forth," the BJP state president expressed his anguish.

"We would not have launched the protest, if the chief minister had called us for talks in the initial phase itself. Kumaraswamy is playing politics in the issue. He will not achieve anything," Yeddyurappa charged Kumaraswamy.

On the chief minister's village stay, Yeddyurappa said, "He (CM) should stop Grama Vastavya drama. Let him visit the drought-hit areas. About 70% of villages are reeling under drinking water crisis. Sowing has not been taken up in most of the districts. The chief minister should make sure the officers are implementing the drought relief works effectively."