‘Bommai, son have no links with Santro Ravi’

‘Bommai, son have no links with Santro Ravi’

Former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy and leaders from the other parties had alleged that BJP ministers had links with 'Santro' Ravi

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jan 07 2023, 22:42 ist
  • updated: Jan 08 2023, 07:28 ist
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. Credit: PTI Photo

The state BJP has clarified that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai or his son Bharath Bommai had no relations with a person by name 'Santro' Ravi.

The BJP state unit tweeted, “Several people visit Chief Minister and click photo with him and his family, and it is common. Even the person by name 'Santro' Ravi may have clicked a photo with CM.”

It can be recalled that former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy and leaders from the other parties had alleged that BJP ministers had links with 'Santro' Ravi, after a purported audio clip of Ravi and a police officer, in which the former was heard facilitating the transfer of the officer, emerged. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

BJP
basavaraj bommai
Karnataka News
Karnataka Politics

What's Brewing

'Around 75% urban Indians expect better life in 2023'

'Around 75% urban Indians expect better life in 2023'

Panic in Jharkhand as leopards attacks on the rise

Panic in Jharkhand as leopards attacks on the rise

Once in 50,000-yr comet may be visible to the naked eye

Once in 50,000-yr comet may be visible to the naked eye

How music biopics dominate the big awards

How music biopics dominate the big awards

Jack Ma: Visionary tycoon grounded by regulators

Jack Ma: Visionary tycoon grounded by regulators

Double-decker buses return to Bengaluru

Double-decker buses return to Bengaluru

 