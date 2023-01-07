‘Bommai, son have no links with Santro Ravi’

The state BJP has clarified that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai or his son Bharath Bommai had no relations with a person by name 'Santro' Ravi.
ಮುಖ್ಯಮಂತ್ರಿ ಶ್ರೀ @BSBommaiಯವರಿಗಾಗಲಿ, ಅವರ ಪುತ್ರ ಭರತ್ ಬೊಮ್ಮಾಯಿ ಅವರಿಗಾಗಲಿ ಸ್ಯಾಂಟ್ರೊ ರವಿ ಎಂಬಾತನ ಜೊತೆ ಯಾವುದೇ ಸಂಬಂಧವಿರುವುದಿಲ್ಲ. ವಿರೋಧ ಪಕ್ಷಗಳ ಸುಳ್ಳಿನ ಕಾರ್ಖಾನೆಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ತಯಾರಾದ ಪ್ರಾಡಕ್ಟ್ಗಳಿವು.
— BJP Karnataka (@BJP4Karnataka) January 7, 2023
The BJP state unit tweeted, “Several people visit Chief Minister and click photo with him and his family, and it is common. Even the person by name 'Santro' Ravi may have clicked a photo with CM.”
It can be recalled that former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy and leaders from the other parties had alleged that BJP ministers had links with 'Santro' Ravi, after a purported audio clip of Ravi and a police officer, in which the former was heard facilitating the transfer of the officer, emerged.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube