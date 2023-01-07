‘Bommai, son have no links with Santro Ravi’

The state BJP has clarified that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai or his son Bharath Bommai had no relations with a person by name 'Santro' Ravi.

The BJP state unit tweeted, “Several people visit Chief Minister and click photo with him and his family, and it is common. Even the person by name 'Santro' Ravi may have clicked a photo with CM.”

It can be recalled that former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy and leaders from the other parties had alleged that BJP ministers had links with 'Santro' Ravi, after a purported audio clip of Ravi and a police officer, in which the former was heard facilitating the transfer of the officer, emerged.