BSY says not even a paisa diverted from SC/ST funds

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Friday dismissed allegations of money meant for SC/STs being diverted, saying that “not even a paisa” from the Scheduled Caste Special Plan and Tribal Sub Plan funds (SCSP-TSP) funds will be used for some other purpose.

Several legislators, including BJP members, had alleged that money was being diverted from the sub-plan funds.

“As responsible ministers, we are telling you that not even one paisa was diverted. Our progress (in 2020-21 fiscal) is 95-96%. In the next year, our target is to achieve 100% expenditure,” Yediyurappa said.

Under the pioneering Karnataka Scheduled Castes Sub Plan and Tribal Sub Plan (Planning, Allocation and Utilisation of Financial Resources) Act, 2013, the government has to spend 24.1% of its total budget on SC/ST welfare: 17.15% for SCs and 6.95% for STs.

On Friday, Yediyurappa chaired the state development council of the SCP-TSP and approved a Rs 26,005 crore action plan for the 2021-22 financial year. Of this, Rs 18,331 crore is for SCSP and Rs 7,673 crore for TSP.

“There must be no loopholes in the implementation of these programmes. The programmes must be implemented with a focus on improving quality of life of SC/ST community,” Yediyurappa said, adding that his government was committed to the development of these social groups.

“Officials must proactively implement the programmes. They have been warned of legal action if any discrepancies are found,” he said.

According to a statement from the chief minister’s office, it was decided that land allotment and other facilities provided to SC/ST communities must be issued under joint names. Also, it was decided to increase the subsidy amount given by the Centre and the state from Rs 15,000 each to Rs 20,000 to SC/ST beneficiaries for construction of toilets and bathrooms.

In 2013, Karnataka became the second Indian state after Andhra Pradesh to enact a law that mandates spending public money to uplift Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.