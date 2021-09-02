BSY stepped down from CM post on his own: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Thursday that veteran BJP leader B S Yediyurappa stepped down from the post of chief minister voluntarily to pave the way for other leaders to head the BJP-led government in Karnataka.

He was speaking after inaugurating the police public school, Gandhi Bhavan and GM central library virtually in a programme organised by the district administration on the campus of the Goudara Mallikarjunappa Institute of Technology here.

The institute is owned by BJP Lok Sabha member G M Siddeshwara.

The home minister said Yediyurappa left no stone unturned for the overall development of Karnataka, giving special importance to the farming community and rural areas during his tenure as chief minister twice.

Yediyurappa ushered in an era of development in Karnataka, Shah said.

He added that Basavaraj Bommai, who has been with the BJP for many years, has started off well as chief minister.

His small decisions such as doing away with the police guard of honour to the CM in public places and no zero traffic for the CM have set a good trend in administration, the home minister said.

The party’s central leaders have appreciated the simplicity of Bommai, Shah said.

The home minister exuded confidence that the BJP would get a clear majority under Bommai’s leadership in the next Assembly polls, paving the way for the party to return to power again.

Bommai, Home Minister Araga Jnanendra and a host of other dignitaries were present on the occasion.