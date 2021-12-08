BSY welcomes HDK's decision

Former chief minister B S Yediyurappa stated that he would welcome JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy's decision to permit local leaders to take a call on backing BJP in the legislative council polls on the basis of local factors.

Speaking to media persons, here on Tuesday, he exuded confidence that JD(S)workers will back BJP in constituencies where Congress is dominant.

When questioned on ministerial berth for his son and State BJP Vice-President B Y Vijayendra, he said he had not asked Central leadership to accord ministerial berth to his son. The party leaders would take a call in this regard.

He would focus on strengthening the party in the state.

