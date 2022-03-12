C M Ibrahim to join JD(S) on Saturday

Miffed Congress leader and MLC C M Ibrahim will join the JD(S) on Saturday.

“Former prime minister H D Deve Gowda is more important to me than the party. I have already discussed my move with community leaders,” he told reporters here.

Ibrahim added, ”The Congress party faced humiliating defeat in the Assembly polls of five states. The same will repeat in Karnataka.”

Terming himself as the original congressman, he said,”My father, mother and grandfather were all freedom fighters. The party now lacks original Congressmen. Those who joined the party after 1970 are not the original Congressmen”.

Ibrahim stated that the Congress party would not come to power in the state. It would be pushed to the third position. The fight between leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah and KPCC President D K Shivakumar was meaningless, he said.

Watch latest videos by DH here: