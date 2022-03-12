C M Ibrahim to join JD(S) today

C M Ibrahim to join JD(S) on Saturday

Ibrahim stated that the Congress party would not come to power in the state

DHNS
DHNS, Kolar,
  • Mar 12 2022, 00:23 ist
  • updated: Mar 12 2022, 01:34 ist
C M Ibrahim. Credit: DH file photo

Miffed Congress leader and MLC C M Ibrahim will join the JD(S) on Saturday.

“Former prime minister H D Deve Gowda is more important to me than the party. I have already discussed my move with community leaders,” he told reporters here.

Ibrahim added, ”The Congress party faced humiliating defeat in the Assembly polls of five states. The same will repeat in Karnataka.”

Terming himself as the original congressman, he said,”My father, mother and grandfather were all freedom fighters. The party now lacks original Congressmen. Those who joined the party after 1970 are not the original Congressmen”.

Ibrahim stated that the Congress party would not come to power in the state. It would be pushed to the third position. The fight between leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah and KPCC President D K Shivakumar was meaningless, he said.

Watch latest videos by DH here:

Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand & Manipur only on DeccanHerald.com

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

C M Ibrahim
Congress
JD(S)
Karnataka
Karnataka Politics

Related videos

What's Brewing

Apps and oranges: Behind Apple’s trademark ‘bullying’

Apps and oranges: Behind Apple’s trademark ‘bullying’

Two years of Covid: The rights and wrongs

Two years of Covid: The rights and wrongs

Home for disabled near Kharkiv hit by Russian strikes

Home for disabled near Kharkiv hit by Russian strikes

Teary-eyed parents greet Ukraine returnees at airport

Teary-eyed parents greet Ukraine returnees at airport

 