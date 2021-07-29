Cabinet selection after meeting top brass in Delhi: CM Bommai

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said that the members of his Cabinet would be selected in a few days, after holding discussion with the BJP's national leaders in Delhi.

"I will visit Delhi on Friday to get the blessings of Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and J P Nadda. Within two-three days after that, I will meet them again after taking their appointment. Discussion about the Cabinet formation would be held then, and ministers would be selected," he said.

Ministerial aspirants have started manoeuvres to convince the top leadership on their inclusion into Bommai’s Cabinet.

It is said that several senior leaders are wary of not being made ministers in order to make way for fresh faces. Even the migrant camp - MLAs who came from Congress and JD(S) and were ministers in the previous government - is unsure.

In reply to former chief minister Jagadish Shettar's unwillingness to join his Cabinet, Bommai said, "I have already spoken to him. We have mutual love and admiration, and we maintained cordial relationship even when we were in different parties. His feelings will be conveyed to the party's top brass, and the issue will be resolved".

Visit to Uttara Kannada

After becoming the chief minister, Bommai's first visit outside Bengaluru is to Uttara Kannada district on Thursday. He is visiting areas damaged due to heavy rains, and inspecting relief works taken up in Yellapur and Karwar-Ankola Assembly constituencies there.

On his way via Hubballi, Bommai also visited samadhi of his parents' at Amargol near Hubballi, performed puja and paid respects to them. Before that, he also visited Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) office 'Keshav Kunj'.

Expressing his love towards Hubballli-Dharwad, Bommai stated that he would make honest efforts for infrastructure and industrial development in the twin cities, after getting suggestions from Union Parliamentary Affairs Miister Pralhad Joshi, former chief minister Jagadish Shettar and others.

"I did not expect that I would visit Hubballi as the chief minister. The party's national leaders have given me this responsibility, while former chief minister B S Yediyurappa has also blessed," he added.

On the Upper Krishna Project

Assuring that he would give top priority for the implementation the third phase of Upper Krishna Project (UKP), the chief minister expressed hope that the permission to increase the height of Almatti dam would be available soon, as the inter-state dispute in this issue is expected to come for hearing in the Supreme Court within one-and-a-half months.

This project would boost agriculture and economic growth of North Karnataka region. After getting the approval and gazette notification, resettlement and rehabilitation (R&R) plan would also be prepared before increasing the height of the dam, he noted, adding that he has clarity in this issue.