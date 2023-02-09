CBI targeting family members, says D K Shivakumar

CBI targeting family members, says D K Shivakumar

  Feb 09 2023
KPCC President D K Shivakumar. Credit: IANS File Photo

KPCC President D K Shivakumar stated that CBI, which had targeted him earlier in connection with illegal properties and money laundering cases, is now targeting his family members.

Speaking to media persons in Bhadravathi town on Wednesday, he said, “My daughter has received a notice seeking details of fees paid to the college when she was a student and how many subjects she has passed. You (media) imagine how these government bodies are treating my family,” he said.

He said many developments are taking place as the Assembly Polls are approaching.

The Congress leader said he attended the inquiry conducted by Enforcement Directorate recently and has to attend the probe again on February 27. “When this is the situation, I do not know whether I have to face the probe or attend Praja Dhwani Yatra”, he added.

