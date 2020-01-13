Christians gave 5 acres for Kempegowda Authority: DKS

“I am shivering with fear.” This was Congress leader D K Shivakumar’s jest on the rally the Sangh Parivar held on his home turf Kanakapura on Monday.

“Anyone can come to Kanakapura. It’s not my dharma to stop anyone from coming. I won’t say anything. They (BJP) have power, so let them do whatever they want. I’ve asked my supporters and party workers not to say or do anything,” the former minister told reporters.

Shivakumar said he would welcome his opponents. “They say they’ll undertake development, let them. They say they’ll clean up Kanakapura, let them. But let them also see what we’ve done... solar panels, electricity for farmers, water supply for villages...,” he said.

The former minister has come under the BJP’s radar over a Jesus Christ statue coming up near Kapala Betta in Harobele village, where the population is predominantly Christian.

The proposed statue will be 101-foot tall standing on a 13-foot pedestal. Shivakumar purchased the land with his own money.

“My constituents are like my children. When the government asked, I gave land for a school. When we were in power, it was I who spoke with K J George (former minister) and petitioned the Archbishop, following which the Christians gave five acres of land for the Kempegowda Authority,” Shivakumar pointed out.

“But the BJP wants to do politics. Maybe they think this will do some good for their party. They’re trying to tarnish my image,” he said.