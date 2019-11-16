Congress fields Lakhan Jarkiholi from Gokak

Congress on Saturday night fielded Lakhan Jarkiholi as its nominee for the assembly bypolls from Gokak against brother Ramesh Jarkiholi who switched over to the BJP.

The party also fielded Raju Kage, who crossed over to the Congress from the BJP on Friday from the Kagwad assembly seat.

Kage will take on Shrimant Gowda Patil in Kagwad. Patil had defected from the Congress to the BJP.

Rizwan Arshad, who contested the Lok Sabha elections unsuccessfully from Bengaluru Central, will be in the fray from the Shivajinagar assembly seat which was earlier represented by senior leader Roshan Baig.

K B Chandrashekar will be in the fray from Krishnarajpet, while Gajanan Mangasuli will contest from Athani.

Venkatrao Ghorpade, the brother of veteran leader Murari Ghorpade will contest from the Vijayanagara assembly seat.

Praveen Peter will be the Congress candidate for the Legislative Council polls from the Bangalore Teachers constituency.