Congress targets BJP govt over viral audio

A phone conversation purportedly between Law Minister J C Madhuswamy and a Channapatna-based social worker Bhaskar went viral on Saturday.
DH could not independently verify the authenticity of the audio clip and Madhuswamy could not be reached for comments. “We are not running a government here, we’re just doing management, pulling through for the next 7-8 months,” Madhuswamy is heard saying.
Bhaskar had reportedly called him to raise a complaint against the VSSN bank fleecing farmers. “I know these issues. I’ve brought this to the notice of S T Somashekhar (Cooperation Minister). He is not taking action. What to do ?” Madhuswamy is heard saying.
'@BJP4Karnataka ಸರ್ಕಾರದ ನಿಷ್ಕ್ರೀಯತೆ, ಸಚಿವರುಗಳ ಅಸಾಮರ್ಥ್ಯ, ರೈತರಿಗೆ ಎಸಗುತ್ತಿರುವ ಅನ್ಯಾಯಗಳು ಸಚಿವ ಮಾಧುಸ್ವಾಮಿಯವರಿಂದ ಬಯಲಾಗಿದೆ.
ಬಿಜೆಪಿ ಸರ್ಕಾರದಲ್ಲಿ ನಡೆಯುತ್ತಿರುವುದು ಭ್ರಷ್ಟಾಚಾರದ ಮ್ಯಾನೇಜ್ಮೆಂಟ್ ಮಾತ್ರ.@BSBommai ಅವರ ನಿಷ್ಕ್ರೀಯ ಆಡಳಿತಕ್ಕೆ, ರೈತರಿಗಾಗುತ್ತಿರುವ ಅನ್ಯಾಯಕ್ಕೆ ಇದಕ್ಕಿಂತ ಬೇರೆ ಸಾಕ್ಷಿ ಬೇಕೇ? pic.twitter.com/Is4QsH2O4v
— Karnataka Congress (@INCKarnataka) August 13, 2022
Congress tweeted this audio clip to target the BJP government.
“What can be a better example of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s inactive administration? Is this minister Madhuswamy’s helplessness, an allegation against his own government or disgruntlement towards Bommai’s administration? It’s unfortunate that the ‘double engine’ government is having to merely pull through,” Congress said in tweets.
