Congress targets BJP govt over viral audio

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Aug 13 2022, 22:25 ist
  • updated: Aug 13 2022, 22:58 ist

A phone conversation purportedly between Law Minister J C Madhuswamy and a Channapatna-based social worker Bhaskar went viral on Saturday.

DH could not independently verify the authenticity of the audio clip and Madhuswamy could not be reached for comments.  “We are not running a government here, we’re just doing management, pulling through for the next 7-8 months,” Madhuswamy is heard saying. 

Bhaskar had reportedly called him to raise a complaint against the VSSN bank fleecing farmers. “I know these issues. I’ve brought this to the notice of S T Somashekhar (Cooperation Minister). He is not taking action. What to do ?” Madhuswamy is heard saying.

Congress tweeted this audio clip to target the BJP government.

“What can be a better example of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s inactive administration? Is this minister Madhuswamy’s helplessness, an allegation against his own government or disgruntlement towards Bommai’s administration? It’s unfortunate that the ‘double engine’ government is having to merely pull through,” Congress said in tweets. 

