Create history by voting for BJP, urges Dy CM Karjol

Deputy Chief Minister Govind Karjol on Thursday, called upon the people of the backward and downtrodden classes to reject the Congress, which has been using them as vote banks since 60 years. He sought support for the BJP candidate, in the byelection in the taluk.

Addressing the people belonging to Scheduled Castes and Communities here, the DyCM pointed out that Narayana Gowda sacrificed his MLA post to form the BJP government in the state.

“It was because of him, that a man belonging to the oppressed class like me could become deputy chief minister. We should create history by voting for the BJP and strengthen the hands of Chief Minister Yediyurappa,” he said.

Gowda’s statements

Earlier, in Maddur, after receiving felicitation by BJP workers, near Somanahalli, on his way to KR Pet, Karjol said, “Former prime minister H D Deve Gowda has been issuing statements intentionally to create confusion among the voters, during the byelection. There is a political calculation behind his words.”

“Most of Deve Gowda’s statements are far from truth. There is no question of any political polarisation after the bypoll results, as he has predicted. The BJP will win all 15 segments in the byelection,” he said.

Revanna flays DVS

Meanwhile, JD(S) MLA H D Revanna criticised Union Minister D V Sadananda Gowda, for his ‘tear’ statements against H D Kumaraswamy. “Sadananda Gowda was not able to run the government even for six months as the CM. He was a puppet and shared his woes with us. Now, he is speaking about Kumaraswamy’s tears,” he said.

Speaking to reporters, he said, “Kumaraswamy turns emotional seeing the plight of the poor. Sadananda Gowda has commented on this, by saying it is in the family. He has forgotten that he had to dance to the tunes of Yediyurappa, when he was the CM. He was packed off to Puttur for talking more.”

Commenting on Chikkaballapur BJP candidate Dr Sudhakar, Revanna said, “He is unfit to become an MLA. The voters should send such people back home.”

Reacting to the Kamathipura statement of Maddur MLA D C Thammanna, BJP candidate Narayan Gowda said, “Even after residing in Mumbai for several years, I do not know about Kamathipura. But, Thammanna might have spoken out of experience.”