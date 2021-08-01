Dalit CM issue: BJP doesn’t need morality lessons from Congress, says Eshwarappa

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) doesn’t need a morality lesson on the Dalit CM issue from the Congress, which has sidelined the likes of G Parameshwara and Mallikarjun Kharge, said senior BJP leader and MLA K S Eshwarappa.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of his visit to Banashankari temple in Badami taluk, Eshwarappa said, “B S Yediyurappa had sworn in as chief minister for four times, but never once completed a full term for want of numbers. On the other hand, Congress formed the government with a full majority number of times. If they are so concerned about Dalits why didn’t they elevated one to the top post,” he questioned.

President Ram Nath Kovind and Karnataka Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot are from SC/ST communities. Has AICC chief Sonia Gandhi written to BJP seeking their appointments? he asked.

“Congress does not care about Dalits. They only make lofty speeches about backward classes, reservation, minorities... But the BJP has empowered the Dalits and backward classes in real sense. As many as 45 ministers of 81-member strong Modi Cabinet are from the backward classes. Never before in the history of independent India, the backward classes had such a big representation in the Union Cabinet,” Eshwarappa said.

‘Brigade a closed chapter’

Replying to a query on Sangolli Rayanna Brigade, K S Eshwarappa, a prominent Kuruba community leader, told reporters in Vijayapura that he won’t take part in Rayanna brigade activities.

“I have distanced myself from the brigade long back following the instructions by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. I am an honest party worker and is ready for any role, including the deputy chief minister’s post, given by the party,” the five-time MLA from Shimoga constituency said.