Deletion of voters: K'taka Cong files one more plaint

Deletion of voters: Karnataka Congress files one more plaint

Last month, Shivajinagar Congress MLA Rizwan Arshad claimed that nearly 8,000 names of Muslim and Christian voters are being deleted in his constituency

Bharath Joshi
Bharath Joshi, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Feb 20 2023, 16:10 ist
  • updated: Feb 20 2023, 16:10 ist
The Congress flag. Credit: DH File Photo

Congress on Monday filed one more complaint with the Election Commission on "illegal and deliberate" deletion of voters from the electoral rolls. 

Apparently, 6,670 names of voters are listed for deletion in the Aland Assembly constituency, which Congress said was the fallout of the Votegate scandal involving nonprofit Chilume Trust. 

Also Read | Congress poaches former BJP, JD(S) lawmakers

“After the malicious design of tampering with voter list by Chilume Trust came to light in Bengaluru, similar irregularities are being noticed in many assembly constituencies of Karnataka. This, too, seems to be a part of a broader conspiracy of the ruling party to dissuade our voters,” stated a petition signed by Congress leaders Priyank Kharge, former Aland MLA BR Patil and former MLC Ramesh Babu.

In Aland, at least 150 voters have filed written complaints that unauthorised applications have been submitted seeking deletion of their names. “Upon verification by our booth level agents, it came to light that the mobile numbers of people who requested for deletion are from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Delhi, Jharkhand etc,” the petition claimed. 

In some cases, applications for deletion have been submitted for 70 voters from a single mobile number “while the real voter had no information”, Congress said. 

“Thousands of voters in each assembly constituency have been removed, changed or deleted for the purpose of helping a particular political party thereby jeopardising transparent and free elections,” Congress said, demanding a “thorough investigation”. 

Last month, Shivajinagar Congress MLA Rizwan Arshad claimed that nearly 8,000 names of Muslim and Christian voters are being deleted in his constituency.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Congress 
Karnataka
Karnataka Politics
BJP

What's Brewing

Odisha: Drone delivers govt pension to disabled man

Odisha: Drone delivers govt pension to disabled man

What is the safest seat on an airplane?

What is the safest seat on an airplane?

'K'taka, 13 other states vulnerable to climate hazards'

'K'taka, 13 other states vulnerable to climate hazards'

'China provinces among most climate-vulnerable regions'

'China provinces among most climate-vulnerable regions'

The staged bomb scare that backfired on Mumbai’s cops

The staged bomb scare that backfired on Mumbai’s cops

Dear police, put on the uniform 

Dear police, put on the uniform 

 