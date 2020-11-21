'Don't play politics over Covid-19 vaccination'

Don't play politics over Covid-19 vaccination: Dr Yatheendra Siddaramaiah

Ranjith Kandiya
Ranjith Kandiya, DHNS,
  • Nov 21 2020, 12:16 ist
  • updated: Nov 21 2020, 12:16 ist

Varuna MLA Dr Yatheendra Siddaramaiah called the political party leaders not to play politics over vaccination for Covid-19.

Covid-19 pandemic is a very sensitive issue and there should be no politics in this regard.

Yatheen, also a doctor by profession, called the people to believe the information released by the World Health Organization and Union government.

Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here


Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Karnataka
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Coronavirus vaccine

What's Brewing

Try these delectable non-vegetarian dishes at home

Try these delectable non-vegetarian dishes at home

Germany's anti-mask movement draws strange bedfellows

Germany's anti-mask movement draws strange bedfellows

Stories that stones tell us

Stories that stones tell us

'Trove' of Bob Dylan papers sell for $495K

'Trove' of Bob Dylan papers sell for $495K

1,000-yr-old Hassan temple's idol broken

1,000-yr-old Hassan temple's idol broken

Trump's chances of overturning Biden win faces setback

Trump's chances of overturning Biden win faces setback

 