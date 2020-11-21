Don't play politics over Covid-19 vaccination: Dr Yatheendra Siddaramaiah

Varuna MLA Dr Yatheendra Siddaramaiah called the political party leaders not to play politics over vaccination for Covid-19.
Covid-19 pandemic is a very sensitive issue and there should be no politics in this regard.
Yatheen, also a doctor by profession, called the people to believe the information released by the World Health Organization and Union government.
