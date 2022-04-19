Ex-minister demands HC monitored probe into PSI recruitment scam

KPCC Vice President Sharanprakash Patil urged the State government to conduct a probe under the supervision of High Court judge into the alleged PSI recruitment scam as Kalaburagi-based BJP woman leader has involved in it and Home Minister Araga Jnanendra has visited her home.

Speaking at a press meet here on Tuesday, he said that an impartial inquiry into the scam is impossible as the BJP leader has involved in it. Karnataka State Public Service Commission (KPSC) and Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) have been created by the government to conduct competitive examination. The Home Department could have entrusted the task of conducting the PSI recruitment examination to these agencies.

"The probe should also be conducted what is the reason for selecting Jnyan jyothi Engilsh Medium School to which accused Divya Hagaragi is president and who recommended to select this school as a centre to conduct the examination", the ex-minister urged.

"During the examination, the officials should have checked whether all CCTV cameras are working in examination centres and it should have been monitored at the central office. The truth will come out if the investigation into the scam is found that who is running the education institutions where examination centers are set up", he told.

"There was a precedent that deputy commissioner and superintendent of police should collect the antecedents of a person to whose house the home minister is invited. Such a system has been thrown to the wind after the BJP came to power. If the decision of visiting the house of accused Divya Hagaragi is his own, the home minister should resign himself owning moral responsibility", Sharanprakash urged.

"The BJP government which has looted money in awarding contract and releasing funds to mutts, is looting in the PSI recruitment. How can the government employees who join the service by paying bribe will remain non corrupt?", he questioned.

Online exam

The irregularities that has taken place in the PSI recruitment due to the manipulation of OMR sheets. Hence, there is a need to change the examination system by adopting computer-based online examination to maintain transparency. The examination can be conducted through computer with the help of information technology companies. Several examinations are being conducted online and the same should be adopted for recruitment of the PSIs, he advised.

