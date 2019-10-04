Farmers attempt to lay seige to CM BSY's vehicle

Farmers attempted to lay seige to the vehicle of Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa demanding immediate compensation for crops damaged due to floods and rains at Circuit House gate here on Friday.

About 10 farmers had assembled near the gates of the Circuit House when Yediyurappa was leaving after hearing grievances of the people from the district. As his vehicle neared the gate, farmers raised slogans against the state and central governments and attempted to lay seige to the vehicle and block its movement by sleeping before the gate demanding crop compensation.

Police personnel immediately shifted the farmers and facilitated movement of vehicle of the chief minister.