Former Karnataka minister M C Managuli passes away

Former minister and JD(S) MLA MC Managuli died due to Covid-19 complications at a private hospital in Bengaluru, in the early hours of Thursday. The two-time MLA from Sindgi constituency in Vijayapura district was 85.

He had served as a minister twice, recently as horticulture minister in the Congress-JD(S) coalition government headed by H D Kumaraswamy, which came to power in 2018. He was Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister, in JH Patel's Janata Dal government.

Several senior leaders, including Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, condoled the demise of the senior legislator. First elected to the Legislative Assembly in 1994, he had lost four subsequent elections from the constituency before his re-election in 2018.

Expressing shock over the demise of Managuli, Yediyurappa said that the state has lost a senior leader.

ಮಾಜಿ ಸಚಿವರು, ಸಿಂದಗಿ ಕ್ಷೇತ್ರದ ಜೆಡಿಎಸ್ ಶಾಸಕ ಶ್ರೀ ಎಂ.ಸಿ.ಮನಗೂಳಿ ವಿಧಿವಶರಾದ ಸುದ್ದಿ ತೀವ್ರ ಆಘಾತ ತಂದಿದೆ. ಅವರ ನಿಧನದಿಂದ ನಾಡು ಒಬ್ಬ ಹಿರಿಯ ನಾಯಕನನ್ನು ಕಳೆದುಕೊಂಡಿದೆ. ಅವರ ಆತ್ಮಕ್ಕೆ ಸದ್ಗತಿಯನ್ನು, ಅವರ ಕುಟುಂಬದವರು ಮತ್ತು ಅಭಿಮಾನಿಗಳಿಗೆ ದುಃಖವನ್ನು ಭರಿಸುವ ಶಕ್ತಿಯನ್ನು ದೇವರು ನೀಡಲಿ ಎಂದು ಪ್ರಾರ್ಥಿಸುತ್ತೇನೆ. ಓಂ ಶಾಂತಿ — B.S. Yediyurappa (@BSYBJP) January 28, 2021

Former Prime Minister H D Devegowda said that he was saddened by the demise of Managuli, who was his political and personal companion of many decades.

ರಾಜಕೀಯ ಮತ್ತು ವೈಯಕ್ತಿಕವಾಗಿ ನನ್ನ ಹಲವು ದಶಕಗಳ ಒಡನಾಡಿಯಾಗಿದ್ದ ಮಾಜಿ ಸಚಿವ, ಸಿಂದಗಿ ವಿಧಾನಸಭಾ ಕ್ಷೇತ್ರದ ಜೆಡಿಎಸ್ ಶಾಸಕರಾದ ಶ್ರೀ ಎಂ.ಸಿ. ಮನಗೂಳಿ ಅವರ ನಿಧನದ ಸುದ್ದಿ ತಿಳಿದು ಮನಸ್ಸಿಗೆ ತೀವ್ರ ಆಘಾತವಾಗಿದೆ. ಭಗವಂತ ಅವರ ಕುಟುಂಬ ಮತ್ತು ಅಪಾರ ಅಭಿಮಾನಿಗಳಿಗೆ ಈ ದುಃಖ ಭರಿಸುವ ಶಕ್ತಿ ಕರುಣಿಸಲಿ. pic.twitter.com/8jndpLN4sn — H D Devegowda (@H_D_Devegowda) January 28, 2021

JD(S) leader Kumaraswamy said that Managuli was a mentor to him and a strong proponent of the party. "Whether we were in power or not, he had always been with us," the former CM said, adding that it was a loss to the JD(S) family.

ನನ್ನ ಮಾರ್ಗದರ್ಶಕರಂತೆ ಇದ್ದ, ಜೆಡಿಎಸ್ ಪಕ್ಷದ ಪ್ರಬಲ ಪ್ರತಿಪಾದಕರಾಗಿದ್ದ, ದೇವೇಗೌಡರ ಪ್ರತಿಮೆ ಸ್ಥಾಪಿಸಿ ಅವರನ್ನು ದೇವರಂತೆ ಕಾಣುತ್ತಿದ್ದ ಎಂ.ಸಿ.ಮನಗೂಳಿ ಅವರು ಇಂದು ನಿಧನರಾಗಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಅಧಿಕಾರ ಇರಲಿ, ಇರದೇ ಹೋಗಲಿ ಅವರು ಎಂದೂ ನಮ್ಮವರೇ ಆಗಿದ್ದರು. ಮನಗೂಳಿ ಅವರ ಅಗಲಿಕೆ ಜೆಡಿಎಸ್ ಕುಟುಂಬಕ್ಕೆ ಆದ ನಷ್ಟ. ಅವರ ಆತ್ಮಕ್ಕೆ ಶಾಂತಿ ಸಿಗಲಿ. pic.twitter.com/AVDKDo8TRJ — H D Kumaraswamy (@hd_kumaraswamy) January 28, 2021

KPCC president D K Shivakumar also expressed condolences over his demise.

Managuli was airlifted to Bengaluru on January 9, after suffering from breathing complications.

He is the second Karnataka MLA to succumb to the Covid-19 infection in the state, after Basavakalyan Congress MLA B Narayan Rao's death last year. Two other elected representatives from the state, former Union minister Suresh Angadi and Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Gasti, have also died of Covid-19.