Gowda extend solidarity to JD(S) workers' agitation

Former prime minister and JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda on Wednesday alleged that the police, yielding to political pressure, were trying to suppress the hunger strike launched by party leader Sharanagouda Kandakur, by clamping prohibitory orders under CrPC Section 144.

Kandakur, the JD(S) youth wing state general secretary, is protesting the alleged police atrocities against the party workers.

Gowda visited the protest site in front of the Town police station and expressed his solidarity with the agitation.

Speaking to reporters the JD(S) supremo said, “I had spoken to DGP over the phone on Tuesday, seeking action against the police officer who had assaulted the JD(S) workers. The state police chief had assured of taking action against the officer in question. Half-an-hour later the DGP, yielding to political pressure, told me that she would consider his plea and appropriate action,” he said.