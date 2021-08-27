H K Kumaraswamy seeks GTD's resignation

H K Kumaraswamy seeks G T Devegowda's resignation

DHNS
DHNS, Hassan,
  • Aug 27 2021, 19:03 ist
  • updated: Aug 27 2021, 21:30 ist
H K Kumaraswamy. Credit: DH photo

JD(S) state president H K Kumaraswamy on Friday sought Chamundeshwari MLA G T Devegowda's resignation.

"The party made him minister. He could have discussed his issues with senior leaders and resolved them. His son's future is more important for him now. It is still not too late. He can speak to the party seniors and try to sort out the issues," Kumaraswamy told reporters.

On gang-rape case, he said, "The incident should not be used for political mileage. Local police staff should be suspended. A special court should be set up for the case. The guilty should be punished."

"The incident has tarnished the image of the state. The statement of a few ministers that the young woman should not have gone to the isolated place during the night invited flak. Let them issue an order saying that the women should not leave the house after 6 pm. Home Minister Araga Jnanendra should own moral responsibility and resign. Such statements are issued to cover up the department's failure," he said.

