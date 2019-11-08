Hate speech: Special court rejects MP Hegde plea

A special court for trial of criminal cases against MLAs and MPs has rejected Uttara Kannada MP Anantkumar Hegde’s plea to drop his name from the hate speech case booked during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The Election Commission had filed a case against Hegde on the allegations of delivering a religious provocative speech in Manki police station limits, Uttara Kannada district. Following the case, MP Hegde filed an appeal seeking to drop his name from the case.

While hearing the appeal, special court judge Ramachandra D Huddar directed the prosecution to file charge-sheet and adjourned the

matter to December 16.