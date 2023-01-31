JD(S)' Hassan district list to be out on Feb 3

Former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy said on Tuesday that the JD(S) would finalise the list of JD(S) candidates for seven constituencies in Hassan district, ‘without any hassles’ on February 3.

The second list of candidates will be announced on February 10. The party has already announced the first list of nominees.

He was addressing a press conference at Kurekuppa in Sandur taluk of the district.

Refusing to admit that differences had cropped in the Deve Gowda family over allocating tickets, he said his party had been targeted over ‘family politics’ for the last 30 years.

Kumaraswamy said leaders in all parties focused on promoting their progeny in politics, but only the JD(S) was labelled as a family-centric party.

“Why isn’t Congress leader Siddaramaiah ready to enter the fray in Varuna constituency? He wants to secure his son’s future by fielding him again from Varuna,” he said.

The same analogy holds good for B S Yediyurappa and K S Eshwarappa of the BJP, the JD(S) leader said.

Kumaraswamy claimed that his party was getting good response across the state and that the JD(S) would come to power with a majority.