Kageri defends suspension of ‘unruly’ members in Rajya Sabha

Legislative Assembly Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri, on Thursday, defended the suspension of 12 unruly members by the Rajya Sabha chairman.

Kageri told reporters that there could be differences of opinion on various issues, but they could be discussed on the floor of House. Misbehaviour by MPs was not acceptable, he said.

He said the conduct of members in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha had pained him, as presiding officer of the Assembly.

The Speaker said he had written to the President, prime minister, Lok Sabha speaker and Rajya Sabha chairman in this regard during the previous Parliament session and had held talks with them during a meeting.

Kageri said elected representatives need to understand their responsibilities and behave properly in the House.

The conduct of the elected representatives in the House should be as per norms and political differences of opinion could be discussed on the floor of the House.

There were norms for conduct of members and the House has also given powers to the presiding officers to take tough action for misconduct, he said.

The government and Opposition can discuss differences of opinion, but misbehaviour and indiscipline cannot be accepted, Kageri said.

“During the winter session of the legislature to be held at Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi from December 13, we expect the lawmakers to give a good message to the people. The expectations of the people from North Karnataka to discuss issues relating to the region will be placed before the Business Advisory Committee that comprises of ruling and Opposition party members,” Kageri said.

Legislative Council chairman Basavaraj Horatti said Opposition members had a right to protest in the House, but sloganeering and dharna were not acceptable.

“We shall hold talks with the ruling and Opposition parties for smooth conduct of the House,” Horatti said.

‘Have taken Belagavi session as challenge’

Kageri said the winter session of the legislature will be held at Suvarna Vidhana Soudha here from December 13 to 24, despite the Covid-19 scare.

“We have taken the legislature session as a challenge and shall conduct it smoothly with hopes that the pandemic will remain under control,” the Speaker said.

Kageri, along with deputy Speaker Anand Mamani and Horatti, held a meeting with officials and reviewed preparations for the session.

The Speaker told reporters after the meeting that talks had been held with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai regarding the session and said he had been informed that the government had taken all precautions to control the spread of Covid-19.

