Karnataka BJP starts process to pick Opposition leader

Twenty-five days after its lacklustre performance in the Assembly elections, the BJP started preliminary rounds of consultation with its victorious MLAs to pick its Leader of the Opposition on Thursday.

BJP national general secretary Arun Singh, who is overseeing the party’s affairs in the state, engaged in one-to-one discussions with BJP legislators to pick the ‘right candidate’ for the post.

The party is seeking opinions and suggestions from its members to arrive at an informed decision.

Several prominent names, including Bommai, firebrand leaders like Basanagouda Patil Yatnal and Sunil Kumar, besides former deputy chief minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan, R Ashoka, Aravind Bellad and S Suresh Kumar, are doing the rounds. “These individuals are seen as strong candidates to assume the position of the Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly. But the party is caught in a bind as to whom to pick,” a former minister told DH.

“Several hardcore party workers feel that the party’s revival lies in handing over the reins to a hardcore votary of Hindutva. Senior MLAs and leaders, defeated in the election, feel that this important post must go to Bommai who knows how to manage the floor and counter the Congress in the Assembly,” he said.

Another source said that other than Bommai, Yatnal and Kumar may be fiery speakers but they also carry a baggage of ‘lacking knowledge’ about subjects, like finance, industries and home affairs.

“Delivering a speech on a political platform is way different from countering and tackling leaders such as Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Law Minister H K Patil, ministers Ramalinga Reddy, Priyank Kharge, Krishna Byre Gowda, M B Patil and several senior MLAs like R V Deshpande, on the floor of the House,” the source said.

The source added that these fiery speakers could be best suited for the party president’s post as they would counter the Congress’ narrative on the ground.

The scheduled core committee meeting was cancelled at the last minute as several Union ministers did not come due to prior engagements.