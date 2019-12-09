Karnataka bypolls: BJP wins Yellapur seat by 31k votes

  Dec 09 2019, 11:47am ist
  • updated: Dec 09 2019, 11:54am ist
BJP candidate from Yellapur Arabail Shivaram Hebbar. (DH photo)

BJP candidate from Yellapur, Arabail Shivaram Hebbar, became the first candidate to register a victory in the by-polls to 15 assembly constituencies in Karnataka, for which the counting is underway on Monday.

Hebbar defeated Congress' Bhimanna Naik by a margin of over 31,000 votes, poll officials said, adding that official announcement was awaited. A two-time Congress MLA from Yellapur, Hebbar was among 13 disqualified MLA whom the BJP had given the ticket to contest the by-poll as the party candidate.

