Karnataka Congress leaders detained during ‘Raj Bhavan Chalo’ stir

Scores of Congress leaders and party workers were detained by the police during their ‘Raj Bhavan Chalo’ protest against the ‘misuse’ of investigation agencies in connection with the ED questioning former AICC president Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case.

The Congress had planned a protest march from its office on Queen’s Road to Raj Bhavan. They were stopped at Balekundri Circle, which prompted Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah to picket there, condemning the police action. Siddaramaiah, KPCC president D K Shivakumar, Leader of the Opposition in the Council B K Hariprasad and others were detained.

Later, a Congress delegation submitted a memorandum to the President through Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, urging him to intervene and have “all illegal ED proceedings” against the Congress leaders dropped, and ensure that the Congress leaders are not prevented from staging peaceful protests.