Karnataka: Congress' Parameshwara says vying for CM's chair if party wins in upcoming polls

Senior Congress leader G Parameshwara on Thursday admitted that he is among the Chief Ministerial aspirants in the event of the party coming to power after the Assembly elections in Karnataka, slated in April-May.

Koratagere MLA G Parameshwara said, "I also want to become the chief minister. Firstly, the Congress party should be brought to power in the state. Later, the party high command will decide who should become the chief minister".

He noted this while speaking during a programme held to distribute copies of the book 'Footprint of Dr G Parameshwara's achievements' at Hanumantapura village in the taluk on Wednesday.

Parameshwara said the people of the state are leaning towards the Congress. Congress party will field candidates in 224 constituencies and the party coming to the helm of power after the upcoming assembly elections is almost certain.

"JD(S) Legislative Party Leader H D Kumaraswamy says that the JD(S) will win 123 MLA seats. First, let him field candidates for 224 constituencies," he chided.

Selection of candidates

"The process of selection of candidates has started in the Congress party and I am also a member of the screening committee. The final list of candidates will be published this month. There are no factions in the Congress party. It is one and we all are united," the senior Congress leader stated.

"At a time when the Budget is around the corner, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is making false promises and giving fake assurances to the people of the state. This is against the democratic system," he accused.

He also said that rather than making announcements during the Budget, the state should include projects in the Budget and release funds for them, but the BJP government is misguiding people for votes by not doing this. This is not the right move.

Development works

Speaking about the works, Parameshwara said, various developmental works worth Rs 205 crore have been done in the Koratagere assembly constituency, including the construction of schools, temples, anganwadis, hospitals, roads, CC roads, and drainages. More than 20,000 houses have been built in the constituency so far.

The Congress government had implemented Anna Bhagya to facilitate the poor and needy and was distributing seven kgs of rice. But the BJP government has reduced the quantity of rice being given under the public distribution system. Similarly, the price of gas and essential items have skyrocketed.

New assurances

"If the Congress government comes to power, Rs 1,000 will be credited to the account of the second head (woman) of each family every month. For the benefit of the poor farmers, 200 units of free power will be supplied and 10 kgs of rice will be given under the Anna Bhagya scheme," said Parameshwara, who is also the president of the Congress Manifesto Committee.

District Campaign Committee President Rayasandra Ravikumar, gram panchayat president Gangaratnamma Bhairappa, PLD Bank vice-president Bhairappa, Block Congress president Ashwath Narayana, and others were present on the occasion.