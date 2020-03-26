Karnataka Congress seeks all-party meet on COVID-19; Objects to RSS 'involvement' in relief work

Karnataka Congress President D K Shivakumar on Thursday demanded that both state and central governments convene a meeting of opposition leaders to discuss measures for controlling the spread of COVID-19 and managing the situation.

He also claimed RSS workers collecting donations and distributing food materials during the lockdown, while others were asked to stay at home. "Coronavirus issue is not BJP's alone, it is an issue concerning both state and the country. I urge the Chief Minister to call a meeting of opposition leaders, in the same way Prime Minister should also convene an all-party meeting and take everyone into confidence," he told reporters.

Alleging that the situation was being wrongly utilised for propaganda in favour of a political party and philosophy, he said, RSS workers were collecting donation and distributing food materials.

"Who gave them the permission, while our workers are confined at home as instructed respecting the Prime Minister's call for the 21-day nation-wide lockdown?" he asked.

Shivakumar accused the BJP of using the coronavirus situation for its political benefit through the RSS.

"We too are concerned about the people and want to address their issues by helping them," he said. He added that the Congress too had a strong workforce and if they indulged in such activities, it would be hard for the government.

Shivakumar welcomed Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa's initiative to set up a fund for COVID-19 and requesting people to make contributions for improving medical services in the fight against the spread of the virus.